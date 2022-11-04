Not Available

Karl (Petros Fyssoun) is a German officer who falls for a young Greek woman of Jewish ancestry in this symbolic war drama. He wants to marry Lisa (Elli Fotiou), but he dutifully turns her over to the Gestapo when she reveals she is Jewish. Karl learns of the Nazi atrocities when he is transferred to the Eastern Front. At the end of the war, a dejected Karl returns to Athens in hopes of being reunited with the woman whom he willingly turned over to authorities and who ended up in a concentration camp. The premise of the story is hard to take because Lisa was well aware of Karl's rampant anti-Semitic beliefs when her uncle overheard Karl making a speech.