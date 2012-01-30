Treasure Buddies

2012

Disney's irresistible talking puppies are back in an all-new movie that takes them halfway across the world to the ruins of ancient Egypt. With the help of some exotic new friends, this epic adventure is a treasure trove of pure Buddy fun. In a race against a devious cat, the Buddies and their new friends, Cammy and Babi, must avoid booby traps, solve puzzles and explore a mysterious tomb - all in search of the greatest treasure known to animalkind!