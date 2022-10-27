Treasure Guards

Not Available

On a dig in the remote Jordanian desert, maverick archaeologist Victoria Carter (Anna Friel) discovers an ancient scroll buried in the ruins of an old temple. It is encrypted with the location of the long lost Seal of Solomon, which, according to legend, was given to King Solomon by God himself. But this mighty treasure is also being sought by, amongst others, Victoria’s estranged father, renowned archaeologist Teddy Carter, who’s soon hot on its trail.