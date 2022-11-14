Treasure Hounds

Moving into his late grandfather's house, young Jack inherits the old man's dog, Skipper (Norm MacDonald) - who can talk! With the sassy pooch's help, Jack learns that Grandpa left a priceless Spanish treasure hidden somewhere in the town. Jack joins forces with a trio of clever neighbor kids - a goth girl, a socialite, and a jokester - to find the valuable booty, with Skipper leading the way. But can they outrun the brazen, bumbling thieves that will stop at nothing to seize the prize for themselves?
View Full Cast >