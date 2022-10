Not Available

The film is an adaptation of a picture book by Rieko Nakagawa and Yuriko Yamawaki, with illustrations by Yuriko Omura. In the story, a boy named Yuuji and a rabbit named Gikku find a stick at the same time, and decide to compete in games to decide who can keep the stick. However, whether it is a foot race, long jump, or sumo wrestling, they always end up in a tie.