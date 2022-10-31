Treasure in Heaven: The John Tanner Story

Not Available

As the director of such films as "The Touch of the Master's Hand", "Praise to the Man" and "Gordon B. Hinckley: A Giant Among Men", T.C. Christensen has touched the hearts of millions of Latter-day Saints with his exemplary filmmaking. Now he shares the incredible true story of a man who had everything he wanted, but discovered something greater in sacrificing all for the building of the Kingdom. "Treasure in Heaven" is the true story of John Tanner, a wealthy New York landowner and convert to the Church who in 1834 sold his properties to assist the Church. He freely gave all he had, giving us an example of generosity and consecration in serving the Lord.