Treasure n tha Hood

In this frantic urban comedy, a pair of crooks whose ambitions outweigh their good sense steal a million dollars from a New Orleans crime boss, who soon catches up with the thieves and has them killed. However, before they were rubbed out, the robbers hid the loot in an abandoned building. A few years later, the building is torn down to make room for a housing project, and the money is never found. Twenty years later, sometime college student Deion (Andrae Noel) thinks he may have figured out where the money is hidden, but he makes the mistake of sharing his theory with his Uncle Willie (Reynaldo Rey). Soon, Willie has told everyone in the neighborhood about Deion's scheme, and the race is on to see who can find the loot first.