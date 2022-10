Not Available

Treasure Playground is an exciting adventurous mystery film created by Sue ellen Randolph. Two kids accompanied by one Nanny stumbled on a pirate's head in the playground and by that head...there was a clue.....a clue to find the hidden treasure. Within this video there is also two more shows, Skeleton in my Crib an animation comedy and "Kappa Claw" which is a learning fun show for kids. In Kappa Claw there is also dancing and singing of nursery rhymes.