Treasures from American Film Archives

The contents include silent-era features (Hells Hinges, with Western star William S. Hart, 1916 Snow White, The Toll of the Sea in two-strip Technicolor, and the first feature shot in Alaska, The Chechahcos); landmark avant-garde works (The Fall of the House of Usher by Webber and Watson; Rose Hobart by Joseph Cornell; OffOn by Scott Bartlett, and others), documentaries and newsreels (John Huston's The Battle of San Pietro; footage from Orson Welles's 1936 "Voodoo Macbeth", Negro Leagues baseball, and Marian Anderson's Lincoln Memorial concert, and more); and samples of the earliest American movies, pioneering special effects, cartoons and experimental animation, home movies, travelogues, worker training films, political ads, and other less familiar types of American films made over the last century.