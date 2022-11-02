Not Available

Treasures III: Social Issues in American Film, 1900-1934 is the first DVD set to explore the social activism of movies during their first decades. The 48-film line-up showcases four features—Redskin (1929), a two-color Technicolor racial tolerance epic filmed on location at Canyon de Chelly and Acoma Pueblo; The Soul of Youth (1920), directed by William Desmond Taylor (and featuring juvenile justice reformer Judge Ben Lindsey playing himself); Where Are My Children? (1916), Lois Weber’s anti-abortion, pro-birth control classic; and The Godless Girl (1928), Cecil B. De Mille's sensational exposé of juvenile reformatories. Also presented are comedies, serial episodes, cartoons, newsreel stories, melodramas, and documentaries covering topics ranging from immigration to the vote for women.