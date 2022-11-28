Treasures of the Titanic

Not Available

The saga began on a crisp, calm April night in 1912, as the RMS Titanic slipped below the icy waters of the North Atlantic. It became one of the most shocking and mystifying tragedies of all time... Never again would an ocean liner be as glorified; never again would a ship be considered "unsinkable". Join us in a bold and exciting expedition to the Titanic's resting place 12,500 feet below the surface; a mission as technologically challenging and daring as a trip to the Moon! Witness explorations in and around the Titanic: the retrieval of a ship's safe, navigation equipment, china, and more; plus interviews with survivors and renowned experts. It's the complete saga of the Titanic, from construction to catastrophe and finally, discovery... in one compelling home video.