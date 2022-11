Not Available

Revealing documentary compilation from historic footage shot by the National Institute of Cinema in Mozambique which looks at the rehabilitation of former colonial government collaborators by the government of Samora Machel (former president of Mozambique). During his reign Mozambique, which gained independence in 1975, was drawn into the struggle against white rule in Rhodesia and South Africa. In 1986 Machel died in an aircrash which is still shrouded in mystery.