Tree Fu Tom - Tree Fu Magic

Another collection of episodes from the CGI-animated show for children featuring the vocal talents of David Tennant and Sophie Aldred. Tom Powers (voice of Aldred) seems like an average eight-year-old boy. However, Tom has made an incredible discovery. In the woodland near his house is a special tree that houses Treetopolis, a city inside a tree trunk that he is able to access as a miniature version of himself and interact with the weird and wonderful small creatures of the forest. These include Twigs (Tennant), an acorn sprite, and Zigzoo (Tim Whitnall) the frog.
View Full Cast >