Not Available

Tree of Blood

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Done in the style of an African folk tale, this film, a collaboration between European and African countries, is said to be among the most elaborate, high tech film in African film. Exquisitely photographed and filled with archetypal figures to create a poetic look at nature's revenge against those who would exploit her. It is set in the forest village of Amanha Lundju, a place where the birth of children is celebrated by the planting of a tree. The trees are considered spiritual twins. But for every tree planted, the rapacious state destroys many more for firewood and lumber.

Cast

Dulcenia BidjanqueLuana
Djuco BodjanN'te
Dadu CissePuntcha
Edna EvoraSaly
Bia GomesAntonia
Adama KouyatéCalacalado

View Full Cast >

Images