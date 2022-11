Not Available

Trees are Memories is a short film following a childhood memory of 'Lyra Crayford'. We watch sympathetically as her mother habitually favours her younger sister, and as Lyra tries to comprehend why her mother does this we see through her eyes, and her diary entry how the world is viewed to a small 9 year old child. Her sister, jealously, steals Lyra's precious ribbon, but as the film un-roles we s