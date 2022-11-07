Not Available

Treffen in Travers

  • History
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

DEFA

The time is the French Revolution; the place is the village of Travers, ensconsed in neutral Switzerland. Prussian aesthete Herman Beyer is on the verge of divorcing wife Corinna Harfouch. Radical writer Uwe Kokisch, Corinna's lover, hopes to find a way of smoothing out animosities. What follows, however, is a nonstop drinking binge. The film subliminally addresses the then-prevalent issue of a divided Germany. Whether or not it succeeds is unimportant; Treffen in Travers (Reunion in Travers) has proven to be a crowd pleaser wherever it has been shown.

Cast

Corinna HarfouchTherese Forster
Uwe KockischFerdinand Huber
Peter Dommisch
Heide KippMarthe
Hark BohmBürgermeister
Michael Kind

