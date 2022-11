Not Available

Trek is the story of four young men and the people they meet as they attempt to hike the 2,168 miles of the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine. Shot and Edited by the hikers themselves, this documentary is one of the most accurate portrayals of the Thru-Hiker lifestyle that has been produced to date. Spanning 14 states and five months, the critically-acclaimed film will inspire you to follow your own dreams, no matter what the odds.