Tremble & Dance – Tremor at the edge of vision

The work asks the viewer not just to be in communion with what they see and hear but also, to be in communion with oneself. Additional details about the title Tremble & Dance – Tremor on the edge of vision ‘Tremble & Dance’ refers to the idea that if we attentively observe very small particles, such as a speck of dust or a grain of pollen, suspended in still air or in a liquid, we see them tremble and dance.(1) ‘Tremor at the edge of vision’ (2) was taken from a book titled ‘Peregrine by J.A. Baker, a classic of British nature writing, first published in 1967.