Tremors 4: The Legend Begins

2004

This prequel of the bone-chilling Tremors begins in the town of Rejection, Nev., in 1889, where 17 men die under mysterious circumstances. Spooked by recent events, the miners who populate the town leave in droves until there's nothing left but a shell of a community. It's up to the remaining residents to get to the bottom of the deaths -- but they must do so before they, too, are eradicated off the face of the planet.