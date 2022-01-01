Hick handymen Val McKee and Earl Bassett can barely eke out a living in the Nevada hamlet of Perfection, so they decide to leave town -- despite an admonition from a shapely seismology coed who's picking up odd readings on her equipment. Before long, Val and Earl discover what's responsible for those readings: 30-foot-long carnivorous worms with a proclivity for sucking their prey underground.
|Kevin Bacon
|Valentine McKee
|Fred Ward
|Earl Bassett
|Finn Carter
|Rhonda LeBeck
|Michael Gross
|Burt Gummer
|Reba McEntire
|Heather Gummer
|Robert Jayne
|Melvin Plug
