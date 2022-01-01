1990

Tremors

  • Action
  • Horror
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 18th, 1990

Studio

Universal Pictures

Hick handymen Val McKee and Earl Bassett can barely eke out a living in the Nevada hamlet of Perfection, so they decide to leave town -- despite an admonition from a shapely seismology coed who's picking up odd readings on her equipment. Before long, Val and Earl discover what's responsible for those readings: 30-foot-long carnivorous worms with a proclivity for sucking their prey underground.

Cast

Kevin BaconValentine McKee
Fred WardEarl Bassett
Finn CarterRhonda LeBeck
Michael GrossBurt Gummer
Reba McEntireHeather Gummer
Robert JayneMelvin Plug

Images

