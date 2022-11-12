Not Available

Trent's Last Case (1929) is an American detective film directed by Howard Hawks, starring Raymond Griffith, Marceline Day, Raymond Hatton, and Donald Crisp, and released by Fox Film Corporation. The film was released in a silent version and a sound version, with the sound version having talking sequences, a synchronized music score, and sound effects.[1] The film is based on the novel Trent's Last Case by British writer E. C. Bentley. A previous version starring Clive Brook was filmed in the UK in 1920 and released by Stoll Film Company.