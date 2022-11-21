Trepsi - Nuny y Wicho - Trepsi Friends

Not Available

In this new series, Trepsi comes to the world of animation and puppets to entertain and accompany the children once again. Trepsi will make kids dance, sing and above all learn new concepts that enrich the knowledge of childhood. Trepsi's new friends, Nuny and Wicho, are lively and curious and will make children identify with them through their incredible adventures filled with joy. In addition, they sow positive lessons with questions and wit. Through songs from Trepsi, our friends will visiti Musi, turtle Tomasa, mouse Chiquetin, and many other characters who will teach new things and will make you have a very fun time.