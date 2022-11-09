Tres anclados en París

Not Available

Three Argentines who live in Paris and dream of returning to Buenos Aires but lack resources for the passage, find their opportunity when a landowner, a business man and his daughter arrive in Paris. In a game of rigged poker the three anchors obtain the money for the passages from the newcomers; it happens however that the employer has made an embezzlement and will go to jail if he does not return the money. The character represented by Parravicini, who is the true father of his adopted daughter, gives him the money won to solve his problem and the three remain in Paris to see them in an end with the best poetry of Romero crossing a bridge under the mist , silent, once again anchored but with the happy sadness of recovered self-esteem.