Not Available

The dancers Cassia, Lia and Neusa are fired from a popular auditorium program after completing thirty years of age. Months later, they arrange a meeting to make plans for the future and make an assessment of their careers, doubts and uncertainties that involve like three black artists, of solid formation. From then on, mismatches and new encounters will define trajectories. An Afro-Brazilian melodrama that deals with possibilities of existence and resistance.