Tres huchas para Oriente

Pedro Manolo and Juan, three naughty and full of enthusiasm children go out with their piggy banks collecting money for missions. Near the end of the day, a car ran over one of them and is driven to a nearby hospital. The head of school, not knowing which of the children was injured calls the parents of the three to attend the health center. In parallel, we know the story of the three families. In the upper-class family, the father will leave his mother for another woman, in the middle class one, one sister invites her boyfriend to lunch and family revolutionizes and, finally, in that of lower class, the boy's father is about to be complicit in a crime