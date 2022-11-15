Trespass: Stories from Singapore's Thieves Market

Not Available

In 2017, the infamous Sungei Road Thieves Market, which predates the founding of Singapore by over 30 years, was forced to close and make way for the future. Its impending closure ignited dialogues about the value of heritage, heart for the disenfranchised, and sentimentality for history. In documenting its final days, this documentary also serves as a one-of-a-kind time capsule for future generations to experience the sun-baked streets of the Thieves Market, its characters and items galore.