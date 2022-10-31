Trevor Noah: Crazy Normal

Not Available

When his aspirations of becoming a champion monkey trainer came crashing down after a freak one wheel bicycle accident, this good humoured young man turned his dab hand to the entertainment industry and he has never looked back. Now an award winning, world class stand up comedian, Trevor Noah¿s explosion onto the entertainment scene has been all encompassing, taking on television, radio and obviously his first love, stand up comedy, which he has performed on both local, as well as international stages. Being the astute performer that he is, our man has also very quickly became a favourite in the corporate world as a top class MC. With hobbies that include helping old people 'I have a passion for the aged' he was once quoted as saying, and dabbling in the odd bit of table tennis and darts, this is a man who is right at the cutting edge of modern entertainment.