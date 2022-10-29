Trevor Noah: It's My Culture

Not Available

From London to Letterman, Trevor Noah has been through 6 countries since his last wildly successful tour (That's Racist) of his homeland. With all new material, his new show, It's My Culture, takes you with him on his travels from New Zealand to Zambia, New York and London. South Africa's pre-eminent comic is to tour in his favourite place, home. It's My Culture shines Trevor in a global spotlight without ever forgetting the country where it all started. The craziness of home on the world stage lets everybody know: it's his culture.