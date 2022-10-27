Trevor Noah: Pay Back The Funny

Not Available

Smart, slick and funny, Trevor Noah, South Africa's favourite comedian is back with Pay Back The Funny - his best show yet. Recorded Live in Johannesburg at his sold out Lost In Translation Tour, this is his first one-man show since It's My Culture in 2013. Having sold out theatres everywhere from Auckland to Chicago and replacing Jon Stewart in the hot seat at Comedy Central's The Daily Show in-between, Trevor gives his unique take on the funny side of life in South Africa. Pay Back The Funny is typical Trevor - irreverent, interesting and irresistible!