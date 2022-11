Not Available

What do you get when you take some of the funniest people in South Africa and put them on the same stage? That's the question Trevor Noah answered with SA's first Nationwild tour! Featuring the likes of Dusty Rich, Dillan Oliphant, Robby Collins and of course Trevor Noah. From Zuma, to ladies feet and Afrikaners to Oscar Pistorius, no subject is left untouched in this show. All the laughs you can fit on a DVD plus more. This is the Nationwild Comedy Tour!