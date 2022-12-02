Tri-Alogue #4

Not Available

A subtle movement of dancer’s arms invites three panels of film into one frame in this micro-symphony of sound and image in which the changing light evokes the passing of time. Human and non-human, interior and exterior co-exist in this highly improvisational yet serendipitous portrait of the forever-changing city of Seattle. Collaborating to subdivide a 16mm film frame into thirds, Caryn Cline, Linda Fenstermaker and Reed O’Beirne present their separately shot segments simultaneously within one spatial plane. From the interplay of these three points of view emerges a cinematic conversation based on a horizontal compositional logic within the shared frame. This combined connotative relationship between the subframes evokes a spectacle of fractured spatial and temporal perspective.