Tri Bogatyrya na Dalnikh Beregakh

2012

This time, Alyosha Popovich Dobrinya and Ilya Muromets, thanks insidious wiles of Baba Yaga, are the seven seas on the island where the natives live and terrible Gomuma. In their absence, the merchant Kolyvan decide together with Baba-Yaga take the kingdom, and the power to take away from the prince of Kiev. To help the hapless governor comes horse Julius and wife heroes and their extended family. In short, the heroes and the audience for adventures on distant shores, ordinary and extraordinary.