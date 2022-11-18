Три богатыря. Наследница престола

Not Available

The Prince of Kiev decided to appoint an heir to the throne, only bad luck - who could it be? A relative, friend of the family or maybe an overseas princess? Without thinking twice, the Prince-Father chooses almost a princess, and most importantly a relative - his niece Zabava. Today, she and her husband, Elisha (do you remember the faithful student of Dobryni Nikitich?), Receive her education in faraway Constantinople, where the treacherous Vasileus rules. In order to return the heiress to her native lands, three heroes are sent in a hurry, and, of course, the main court horse, Julius.