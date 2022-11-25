Tri Mas Getir

Not Available

The story begins with 3 friends, Ciang Pek, Ujang and Sugeng. Ciang Pek still lives with his grandfather and he inherits kungfu / Wushu college. Sugeng has a fat wife named Susi, Ujang, his father a successful restaurant entrepreneur and has a dream of marrying Katrina Katrodipuro, famous and beautiful movie star. The three of them made friends as extras and greatly idolized Katrina Sugeng and Ujang are wushu college students belonging to Kang Ciang Pek. One day Ciang Cek Pek died. On the eve of his funeral, came a mafia kingpin named Munar Sapawi who wanted to charge Enkong debt of 200 million and threatened to confiscate the wushu college if he could not pay off the debt