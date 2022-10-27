Tri mushketera

Not Available

"The Three Musketeers " - a story about the young Gascon D'Artagnan , who , without knowing all the joys of love, is drawn into the vortex of political intrigues of the royal court of Louis XIII. In the company of the king's Musketeers De Treville he finds true friends Athos, Porthos and Aramis . Musketeers so impressed tireless energy Gascon and his ability to find trouble, that take an active part not only in numerous skirmishes with the Cardinal guards , but also in the personal fate of D'Artagnan . Thanks friend D'Artagnan finds his first love - Constance Bonacieux and engaged in a dangerous period of history with pendants Queen. Subtle and far-sighted politician Cardinal Richelieu and his henchmen Rochefort and Milady gain in the face of D'Artagnan dangerous enemy . In the name of love, he is ready for the most desperate deeds . D'Artagnan in the way a lot of temptations and dangerous temptations. But he will overcome them all without betraying their friendship and love !