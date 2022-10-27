Triad Story

Not Available

An elderly crime family boss, Feng, is being released from prison for good behavior and bad health. In the outside world, he learns that his daughter has shacked up with a depraved thug named Sin from America and that she will soon by flying out to the States to join him. When his attempts at fatherly consulting fail, Feng sends his goons, Maddy and Tat, after the boyfriend. In return, Sin has his men cripple Maddy. When Feng swipes Sin's shipment of drugs, the war between the two men escalates.