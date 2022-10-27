Not Available

Triad Underworld

  • Drama
  • Crime
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

When Triad leader Hung's wife gives birth to a baby boy, Hung considers leaving the world of the gangsters. Despite the fact that he is not sure of his decision, word gets out fast and now, a brutal war begins in the world of "jiang-hu". Two hoodlums, Wing and Turbo, set to make a name for themselves, are ordered to kill Hung. Meanwhile, an internal conflict begins between Hung and his #1 man, Left-Hand. Despite this conflict, the two have nothing but respect for each other. However, they know deep down, that there are people waiting to get rid of Hung.

Cast

Andy LauHung Yan Chiu
Jacky CheungLeft-Hand
Eric TsangTall Man
Shawn YueWing
Edison ChenTurbo
Jacklyn Wu Mrs. Hung

View Full Cast >

Images