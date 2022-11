Not Available

Triads, Yardies and Onion Bhajees: Once Upon A Time In Southall is based on the novel The Stone Shiva by Manish Patel. The movie centres on the Holy Smokes crime syndicate and the real-life $6 million Heathrow Airport robbery. It's a fight to the finish as the Asian Holy Smokes battle the Chinese Triads, Jamaican Yardies and the English Firm to see who rules London! Written by GhettoVision Motion Pictures