Trial by Fire: A Carrier Fights for Life (1973) was produced by the United States Navy to educate Navy personnel on how to prevent fires and how to control them when they break out on a carrier at sea. The film includes actaul footage of a carrier on fire and the brave crew that worked to extinguish that fire before it became a disaster. Note: There is a background hissing noise on the audio soundtrack from the original film. This film has a runtime of approximately 19 minutes.