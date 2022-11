Not Available

Blood may be thicker than water, but when RCMP officer Michelle Kenidi’s brother becomes a suspect in a deadly case of arson, only one thing matters – the truth. As the evidence against her brother continues to mount, Michelle tries to defend him – but gradually realizes that he has been lying to her. Torn between her sense of duty and her loyalty to her brother, she must trust her instincts to find out what Peter has been hiding – no matter what the cost.