Trial on the Street

Not Available

Just a few hours to his wedding, Amir, a lad from the south of Tehran, receives a call from his closest friend Habib who insist on meeting him to speak about an urgent issue. He rushes to Habib's works place and there listens to Habib's devastating claim that his future wife is not the sexually innocent girl he believed. In a mixture of rage and bafflement, he takes the bride to the wedding place and then departs to reveal the truth about her past. At the same time, a guy named Nekooyi, the owner of a broken company gets stabbed by his friend who seems to have an affair with his wife, Nasim. To get to the airport and leave the country they take a taxi, driven by nobody but the guy sought by Amir...