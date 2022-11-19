Not Available

In the bustling city of Olongapo - once the site of the US naval base, an Amerasian drummer for a rock band and tattoo artist is caught in a deadly love triangle with a well-off matron who used to be a sex worker and her 20-year-old daughter whom she gave up for adoption in infancy. The young woman has come from New York where her foster parents have raised her to be reunited with her biological mother whose past subjection to a gang rape by five American servicemen resulted in the pregnancy.