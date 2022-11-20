Triangle: The Dark Side

Not Available

Deddy (Deddy Corbuzier), the assassin who is member of a secret organization, deeply traumatized when his beloved wife was killed. He decides to quit. However, there is still a final contract that he must do before he can get out of the underworld. The target is Volland (Volland Humonggio), ruthless thug who has a sister, Chika (Chika Jessica). In his guise Deddy is close and fall in love with Chika. With a dark past, a desire to quit and ending the task, he faces a difficult choice: kill the target and lose his new love or quit the party risking himself and his girlfriend to be killed by his organization.