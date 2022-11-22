Not Available

Sandalwood is the basis of most of the world’s most expensive and exotic perfumes. Once prolific, 80% of it now comes from only one location, the outback of Western Australia. Tribal Scent follows the journey of choreographer, dancer, didgeridoo player, activist and tribal leader Dr Richard Walley. Richard joins forces with scientists and the world’s major perfume makers in Grasse, France. Together they work toward their shared goal of protecting one of the few remaining indigenous Sandalwood reserves in the world and, at the same time, protecting the harvesters in the outback deserts of Western Australia and thus protecting the sustainability of the high-end perfume industry itself. WA holds 80% of the world’s Sandalwood reserve.