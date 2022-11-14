Not Available

An independent documentary by CauseCentric Productions, directed and produced by Céline Cousteau, explores the timely topics of land threats, health crises, and human rights issues of the Indigenous Peoples of the Vale do Javari, Brazilian Amazon, expanding the view to how this is relevant to our own lives. Tribes on the Edge has grown into movement driven by a passionate effort to enact tangible impact through campaign initiatives: Action, Communication and Education . More than a narrative of reality in the Amazon, Tribes on the Edge suggests the universal story of our human tribe and how our future is interwoven with each other and with nature. This is a story that invokes the critical importance of respect and care – for land, culture, and humanity. Our survival may depend on it.