Tribute is a feature rockumentary about music's strangest subculture: tribute bands. Tribute bands go to extraordinary lengths to re-create the experience of rock supergroups like Kiss, Journey, Judas Priest and Queen. Tribute follows the on- and off-stage struggles of tribute bands and their fans in their quest to live their rock dreams. Together they face band members quitting, soul-sucking day jobs, even bandmates who take the impersonation far too far.