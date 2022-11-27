Tribute to Gustavo Cerati 2014

Not Available

Argentina's Public Television pays tribute to the outstanding singer-songwriter and composer Gustavo Cerati, with a tribute concert in which great artists such as Charly García, Fito Páez and Ricardo Mollo participated. Organized by the Ministry of Culture, Public Television and Radio Nacional Rock, the concert also included the participation of Benito Cerati, Leo Garcia, Richard Coleman, Lisandro Aristimuño, Fernando Nalé, Leandro Fresco, Gonzalo Córdoba, Julio Moura, Guillermo Beresñak and the bands Catupecu Machu, Massacre, Eruca Sativa, Borgeanos Stories and Rayos Laser. Gustavo Cerati was one of the most important artists of Argentine rock and led Soda Stereo, rock and pop band he integrated with Charly Alberti and Zeta Bossio between 1982 and 1997, and which was one of the most influential and popular of Ibero-American rock. His solo career, started at the beginning of the '90s placed him among one of the most prestigious rock musicians in the country.