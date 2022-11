Not Available

Recorded live during the Execution tour at the Credicard Hall of Sao Paulo (Brazil), "Execution Live Reunion" is the video recording of the "live version" of Execution, the first album of Renato Tribuzy (ex Tothen). In addition of the live album (not released on the same label than this DVD by the way), you will be able to watch now this amazing concert which features a good bunch of amazing singers and musicians.