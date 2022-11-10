Trick or Treat

Not Available

Watch as wealthy porn baron Peter Ross decides to offer himself a treat in Private´s homage to Halloween. Peter´s devilish plan puts six stunning girls in competition to deliver to him their best Halloween themed sex tape. With the sauciest one winning a luxurious around the world trip with Peter himself all bets are off. Watch as stunners Angella Christin, Inga Devil, Nathaly Cherie, Niki Sweet, Shrima Malati and Vinna Reed all get into the midnight spirit. Together they serve up scenes featuring their best friend´s Dad, hung roommates, hotel employees and more. No hole is left untested as these girls get a lot more than just a load of candy. All treats and no tricks in this bewitching Private blockbuster!