Trick the Movie: Psychic Battle Royale

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Naoko Yamada (Yukie Nakama), a female magician, and Jiro Ueda (Hiroshi Abe), a genius physicist, are back again to solve the mystery of supernatural happenings. In a village where people are cured, a battle royale is held to find the successor for shamen Kamahaeri. Naoko attempts to gain big money by participating in the battle royale, while Jiro is invited to the village to stop this custom. Naoko and Ueda then challenges this amazing trick ..

Cast

Yukie NakamaNaoko Yamada
Hiroshi AbeJiro Ueda
Katsuhisa NamaseKenzo Yabe
Takeru SatohShohei Nakamori
Yoko NogiwaSatomi Yamada
Nana KataseSonoko Sugi

